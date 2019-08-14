Join our WhatsApp Channel
After funeral twerk, has ‘Wamlambez’ joke gone too far? – VIDEO

By Hilary Kimuyu August 14th, 2019

Sailors, the group behind the hit song Wamlambez on Monday shared a short video showing what could arguably be descried as the most unusual burial.

To many, a funeral is marked by a somber mood, but not this one.

The odd footage shows crowds of young people gathered around a grave as the song blares out of speakers in the background.

The mourners can be seen singing along and some gyrating as a young boy tries to mimic what is happening.

The video has now been viewed more than 19,000 times on the group’s Twitter handle.

“Celebration of life in remembrance of the deceased,” the group captioned the tweet.

It is not clear where the footage was filmed or who the funeral was for – and what the deceased’s last wishes were.

The two words that are used as part of the song’s lyrics Wamlambez and Wamnyonyez might seem like just any other, but they have a sexual meaning.The phrase refers to oral sex.

After the group shared the clip, there we mixed reactions of whether it was appropriate or not.

Those against:


Those for:

