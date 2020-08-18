Africa finally joins ‘Facebook Avatar’ fray





Facebook users in Africa will now be able to have a more personalised experience after the social media firm launched Facebook Avatars.

According to Business Insider, Facebook Avatar is a new feature that allows users to create cartoon-like versions of themselves.

It is apes Snapchat’s Bitmoji and Apple’s Memoji feature. They have been available in the US, Australia and India.

A Facebook user can customise their avatar with emotions, hairstyles, complexion, outfits, Covid-19 support stickers among other things.

“Facebook is home to some of your most personal content and we want to allow people to share and react to that content in the most personalized way possible,” says Nunu Ntshingila, Regional Director Facebook Africa.

“We’re excited to give people more options to convey their identity on Facebook, allowing them to share in a more personal, light-hearted way.”

To create an avatar, go to the Facebook or Messenger comment composer, click on the “smiley” button, and then the sticker tab. Then click “Create Your Avatar”.

The avatars can be used in comments, stories and via messenger.