AFC Leopards coach tips Austin Ochieng for greatness

By Jeff Kinyanjui June 4th, 2020 1 min read

AFC Leopards coach Anthony “Modo” Kimani has paid glowing tribute to the team’s midfielder Austin Ochieng.

According to Kimani, Ochieng, who joined Ingwe from the youth side, has what it takes to become a great midfielder, not just at the club level but for the national team as well.

“He is a special talent and he has shown what he is capable of already. He is young and therefore has age on his side to work hard and become a club legend,” Kimani said.

“He has the potential to also to become an important player for the national team in the near future and my hope is he will keep his head up and keep pushing.”

Kimani, who is one of the youngest coaches in the Kenyan Premier League (KPL), says he is eager to guide AFC Leopards back to the glory days.

AFC Leopards coach Anthony Kimani in a past match. Photo courtesy

“We have done well so far and I think we are on a good path before coronavirus halted the league. I did not win many trophies as a player and this is something I am very eager to rectify by winning trophies as a coach,” he added.

“The target is to win as many matches as possible next season and hopefully win the title. It has been a while and I know the fans really want it. I urge them to keep supporting us.”

Kimani took over as the club’s head coach following the exit of Andre Casa Mbungo late last year.

