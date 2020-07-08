Activists who were arrested during botched Saba Saba protest to appear in court

More than 50 human rights activists who were arrested on Tuesday in Nairobi during the Saba Saba demonstration will appear in different courts within the city on Wednesday.

The activists who were arrested and taken to different police stations within the city were released on cash bail on Tuesday evening but are required to report to police stations on Wednesday from where they will be taken to court to answer to charges of illegal gathering.

CASH BAIL

Those who did not have a cash bail were released on free bond and will also have to appear in court on Wednesday, Nairobi Police Commander Philip Ndolo told Nairobi News.

“It is outlawed, it is not legal, and no permit has been given. As you are aware, no public gatherings are allowed at this time due to COVID-19 and we will not allow anyone to hold any meeting or march of any kind,” he said.

POLICE BRUTALITY

The human rights activists who participated in the march dubbed #SabaSabaMarchForOurLives were calling for the end of the increased police brutality and the extrajudicial killings in informal settlements in the country.

Activists rally each year on July 7, marking the date in 1990 when opposition politicians launched a bid for the reintroduction of multiparty politics in the country.

Saba Saba is a Swahili phrase that means “Seven Seven” in English, denoting the date, 7th of July.