Activist Okiya Omtatah needs Sh1 million for daughter’s burial

Activist Okiya Omtatah’s family is appealing to well-wishers to help them raise money for accrued medical bills and the burial of his daughter who died last week after suffering from acute malaria.

Maryanne Omtatah, 21, died on Thursday night at Bungoma Hospital where she was being treated for malaria after spending a week in coma.

The family said they need Sh1 million to clear the hospital bill and prepare for Maryanne’s burial at Kwang’amor Village in Teso South Sub-County, Busia County.

“We the family of Maryanne Anuarite Omtatah a third year student at Riara University, who succumbed to Malaria on the night of April 16, after being in a coma for a week, kindly appeal to family, friends and well-wishers to donate and help the family offset accrued medical bills and funeral expenses to the tune of Sh1 million,” the family said.

The deceased was pursuing a Diploma course in Diplomacy and International Relations at the city university.

She was the third born in a family of two brothers and a sister.