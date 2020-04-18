Activist Okiya Omtatah mourns his daughter

Human rights activist Okiya Omtatah has lost his daughter Maryanne Omtatah.

Marryane, 21, who was a third year student at Riara University died on Friday morning at Bungoma Hospital where she was being treated for malaria.

Her father, broke the news on social media.

“Words cannot explain the pain and sorrow of losing my daughter earlier today. May her soul Rest In Peace,” wrote Omtatah.

Words cannot explain the pain and sorrow of losing my daughter earlier today. May her soul Rest In Peace pic.twitter.com/LwGe6iGSgJ — Okiya Omtatah Okoiti (@OkiyaOmtatah) April 17, 2020

Maryanne will be buried at Kwang’amor Village in Teso South Sub-County, Busia County.

The deceased was pursuing a Diploma course in Diplomacy and International Relations.

She was the third born in a family of two brothers and a sister.

“It hurts to lose a daughter who is so young, she was born on August 8, 1998,” said Omtatah.

Messages of condolence came in from different quarters urging him to take heart during this difficult time.

My condolences to you and your family. #RIP https://t.co/j7IginDzPQ — Hon. Esther M Passaris (@EstherPassaris) April 17, 2020

I commiserate with my friend Okiya Omtata following the death of his daughter. Pole sana ndugu. I can tell what you are going through but be strong. It is well. — Philip Etale (@EtalePhilip) April 17, 2020

Accept my heartfelt condolences Omutata.I pray that her Soul Rest in Eternal Peace — Paul Muite SC (@Paul_Muite) April 17, 2020

Pole, pole. Speaking peace over you and family. It’s not easy. May she rest in peace. — Sophie Ikenye (@sikenye) April 17, 2020