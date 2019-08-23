Acid survivor gets full sponsorship for surgery in US

Acid survivor Dan Matakayia can now travel to the United States with his guide after all expenses were taken care of by Face Forward International.

Matakayia had an exclusive interview with Nairobi news on Wednesday where he appealed for financial help from Kenyans to travel to the US with his guide to undergo surgery after he suffered acid burns in 2013.

His expenses have been catered for by Alessi Institute for Facial Plastic Surgery where he’s expected to undergo surgeries to open up his nostril.

A hashtag #TembeaNaDan was started on Twitter to help raise Sh600,000 and by day 3, Matakayia had received Sh120,000 and his dream of leaving the country on August 25, 2019 was in the progress of being realized.

GUIDE’S EXPENSES

On Wednesday evening, Matakayia finally received the good news that his and the guide’s expenses would be taken care of by Face Forward International, an organisation that provides emotional support to victims of domestic violence. It is based in California, US.

“God answered my prayers and we are finally leaving for the States as early planned,” he told Nairobi News on phone.

The money he raised through the campaign #TembeaNaDan will now be channeled to his foundation Dan Shieshie Organization that helps victims of domestic violence and campaign against over the counter of corrosive chemicals and acids

Matakayia was attacked with acid by his wife on the morning of September 21st 2013.

The burns he sustained on his face left him visually impaired and with a breathing problem as his nose was blocked.