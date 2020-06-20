Ababu dishes out subtle anti-Covid-19 lessons as he visits Burundi

Foreign Affairs Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Ababu Namwamba carried anti-Covid-19 health precautions subtle lessons during his recent visit to Burundi.

Namwamba visited the tiny East African country to represent President Uhuru Kenyatta during the swearing-in ceremony of Evariste Ndayishimiye on Thursday and returned to Nairobi the same day.

Ndayishimiye replaces deceased Pierre Nkurunzinza who was said to have died of a heart attack.

And Namwamba, who flew to Bujumbura in a military plane, was spotted disembarking while wearing a mask and gloves.

Subsequent photos show the CAS avoiding a handshake with his host Ndayishimiye during a photoshoot, with his mask still on all this while.

His host did not wear a mask.

Ndayishimiye was supposed to be sworn in on August but a high court ruling pushed the swearing-in forward by two months following the sudden demise of Nkurunzinza.

Considered a Nkurunzinza ally, Ndayishimiye begins his first five-year term in office.

The severity of the coronavirus in Burundi remains unknown as the government has not been consistently sharing figures even though it is feared senior leaders in the country have contracted the disease.