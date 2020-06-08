97 more discharged from hospital bringing total recoveries to 849

A record of 97 people have recovered from Covid-19 in Kenya, raising the total number of people discharged from hospital to 849.

Health Ministry’s Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Rashid Aman on Monday said the patients were from various hospitals across the country.

The latest recoveries come as the country reported that 95 more people had tested positive bringing the total number of those infected in the country to 2862.

This is out of 1,096 tests done in the last 24 hours. A total of 98,439 tests have been done to date.

Out of the new positive cases, 92 are Kenyans and three are foreigners.

Mombasa accounted for 56 cases, Nairobi 13, Busia 10, Kajiado 6, Kilifi 3, Kitu, Kwale and Marsabit each have one case.

The Health CAS also revealed that one Covid-19 patient succumbed to the virus in Nairobi, pushing total fatalities in Kenya to 85.

In Nairobi, Kibra Constituency led with 10 cases while Langata, Dagoretti North and Kasarani recorded one case each.

Dr Aman revealed that Busia had 10 cases, nine of them at Malaba and one at Busia border point, Kajiado had six, Kilifi recorded three while Kitui, Kwale, Garissa and Marsabit had one case each.

The total number of counties that have reported a positive coronavirus case now stands at 38 after the first case was confirmed in Marsabit County.