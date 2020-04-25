800 more City Hall staff dump Sonko for NMS

An additional 800 City Hall staff have been seconded to the Nairobi Metropolitan Service (NMS) even as stalemate continues over Sh15 billion appropriated to the new administration for transferred functions.

Last week, NMS, which is under the Presidency, received a big shot in the arm after being allocated Sh2.2 billion for the transferred functions in the second supplementary budget by Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani.

The staff, drawn from the inspectorate, administration and investigation departments as well as sub-County administrators, now join 6, 052 other Nairobi County government employees who had already been deployed to NMS earlier this month.

In a public notice issued on Friday by NMS Director General Mohammed Badi, the staff comprising 759 inspectorate officers, 21 investigative officers, 14 sub-County administrators and six staff from the administration department are required to report to their respective work or duty stations between Monday and Tuesday next week for documentation and collection of letters of secondment without fail.

“The staff underlisted have been seconded to Nairobi Metropolitan Service with effect from April 22, 2020 and are hereby notified to report to their respective sub-Counties or duty station on Monday, April 27, 2020 and Tuesday between 8am and 4pm for documentation and collection of letters of secondment,” read in part the notice.

Public Service Commission (PSC) chairman Stephen Kirogo confirmed that the additional staff are from the security and enforcement department, which is part of the ancillary services transferred to the NMS.

“Yes these are new staff in addition to the 6, 052 employees that had been seconded to NMS early this month. This brings the total number to 6, 852 City Hall employees now under the NMS. The additional ones are mostly for enforcement,” Mr Kirogo said.

The notice warned the county workers that any staff who will fail to report on the stated days shall be deemed to have absconded duty and as a result, action will be taken in line with the relevant laws.

In the first phase of secondment of staff, Governor Mike Sonko had ordered the City Hall staff to ignore the secondment.

However, the staff defied the Governor going ahead to present themselves for deployment to the new administration.