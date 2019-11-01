8 Kenyans arrested in Rwanda attempting to hack Equity Bank

Eight Kenyans have been arrested by detectives from Rwanda Investigative Bureau (RIB) while allegedly trying to hack the Equity Bank in Rwanda.

The Eight were arrested alongside three Rwandese and one Ugandan.

According to the RIB, the 12 people were arrested while in the process of hacking into the bank system to steal money from clients.

“The group came to Rwanda after successfully defrauding Equity Bank in Kenya and Uganda” said RIB

RIB said it had already forwarded its investigations information to the prosecution team in Rwanda.

“RIB commends all those who shared information that led to the arrest of suspects and urge the public to remain vigilant and always share information that can be used to prevent crime,” added RIB.

