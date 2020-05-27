7 in critical condition after contracting Covid-19 – Kagwe

Seven patients confirmed on Wednesday of having contracted Covid-19 are in critical conditions in hospital, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe has said.

While giving the daily brief on the coronavirus situation in the country at Afya House, Mr Kagwe also noted that in addition to the seven who are in critical condition, four are on ventilator support while three are on supplemental oxygen.

Covid-19 patients, he says, are now admitted in 35 various hospitals across the country.

“In other words today in addition to registering the highest number of Covid-19 patients, we can report that they are now spread out in 35 various hospitals across the country,” CS Kagwe said.

He added: “Out of these 35 we have gone now into 7 are in critical condition 4 are on ventilator support while three are on supplemental oxygen. On another sad note we have lost three more patients to the virus bringing the total number of fatalities to 55. And I would like to take this opportunity to condole with the families of those who have succumbed to this deadly virus.”

The three who succumbed to the disease had underlying conditions.

CS Kagwe says that the figures shared illustrate the rapid spread of the disease in informal settlements.

“Hii inamaanisha hii ugonjwa iko mtaani na hakuna mmoja wetu yuko salama. Awe ni yule anauza mboga pale sokoni ama ni tajiri wa aina gani. Hakuna mtu ambaye anaweza kusema ati hii virusi iko mbali sana na yeye,” Mr Kagwe explained.

He appealed to Kenyans to show up in large numbers for testing in the various areas that the ministry has set up mass testing camps, adding that knowing your status is important.