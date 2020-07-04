7 in 10 Kenyan parents clash with their children over phone use -study

Nearly 90 percent of children aged between three and 18 spend most of their time playing video games online.

This is according to a study done by cybersecurity company Kaspersky in conjunction with Toluna research agency.

In addition, 48 percent of children watch video blogs, including those dedicated to games and toys; those who spend their time online listening to music, watching movies and playing computer games are 53 percent, 49 percent and 43 percent respectively.

The situation is different for the parents of these digital-savvy children.

Twenty percent of Kenyan parents do not concern themselves with what is popular on the net, hence creating misunderstandings or conflict with their children.

“Modern parents have to constantly educate themselves and keep up to date when it comes to the Internet trends. There is a strong reason for it – their children. If parents do not know what is popular on the Net, they can have misunderstandings or even conflicts with their children,” said Andrey Sidenko, Lead web content analyst at Kaspersky.

“Being digitally educated and involved in social media activities is a must-do for a parent nowadays. In order to understand your child, to be able to communicate with them and discuss certain modern trends of the evolving world, you have to read more and be present on the Net. It can possibly save the parents a lot of trouble and make their children respect them,” he added.

In order for parents to maintain a friendly relationship with their children and be aware of what their children are consuming on the internet, they need to be more knowledgeable about internet trends.

This will allow for a healthy conversation with your child in terms of their digital hobbies.

Also installing a reliable security solution is advisable.