62 chemists shut down in Nairobi during major crackdown on illegal drugs stores

Forty three people were on Thursday morning arrested during a crackdown on illegal and substandard drugs stores in Nairobi.

During the Thursday morning raid by the Pharmacy and Poisons Board officials 62 chemists were shut down.

According to Senior Inspector of Drugs, Julius Kaluai, the operation was a joint operation with the police and the office of the regional commissioner.

The 43 were immediately arraigned and 10 of them pleaded guilty and were fined between Sh 200,000 and Sh 380,000.

Kaluai further urged the public to look out for health code banners in drug stores.

The banners, he said, are issued by the board to certify that the drug stores that bear them are inspected and registered.

According to the Pharmacy and Poisons Board only 1889 outlets in Nairobi have been captured in their system.

The board further said that the crackdown will be a continuous operation that will be executed countrywide.

Apart from Nairobi, similar raids have been done in Central and Coast regions.