60-year-old granny nabbed with part of the Sh72 million bank heist loot

Part of the Sh72 million that was stolen from a Standard Chartered Bank ATM in Nairobi West last week has been recovered inside the house of a 60-years-old grandmother in Machakos county.

The money, amounting to Sh2,389,000 in cash, was recovered by detectives attached to the Special Crime Prevention Unit (SCPU) on Sunday after a brother of one suspect led them to where the loot was hidden.

Last week, detectives arrested one Bernard Mwendwa in connection to the robbery who apparently had hidden the stolen money at his grandmother’s house.

His brother, identified as John Kamau Mulei, was arrested at Muumaandu, Machakos and he led the detectives to the house of his grandmother identified as Mary Kyalo, where the detectives recovered Sh2,389,000.

Speaking after the arrest, Director of Criminal Investigations, George Kinoti, said the operation to recover the money continues.

“No criminal will rest or have peace after committing a crime,” Kinoti said.

The arrests bring to more than 10, the number of people arrested so far in connection to the robbery.

THE SUSPECTS

Some of the suspects who have been charged are Chris Mochogu, Dancun Luvuka, Vincent Owuor, Boniface Mutua, Alexender Mutuku and Francis Muriuki.

The team, according to the detectives, had deeply infiltrated the G4S system and mastered the escort duties conducted by the Administration Police (AP).

Men posing as police officers 10 days ago stole 13 bags with Sh72 million which was being replenished into a Standard Chartered Bank ATM in Nairobi West by G4S officials in Nairobi.

The money was in transit from G4S headquarters along Witu road to an ATM in Nairobi West belonging to Standard Chartered Bank.

On Friday morning, empty cash boxes were found in a coffee plantation in Ruiru.