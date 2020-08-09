599 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya





Kenya has recorded 599 new cases of Covid-19 from 4,420 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

While speaking in Kisumu county on Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the total number of infections in the country now stands at 26,436.

593 of the new patients are Kenyans while six are foreigners living in the country. The new cases comprise 373 male and 226 female. The youngest patient is a year old and the oldest is 82 years old.

At the same time, Kagwe said, 1062 more people had recovered from the diseases, bringing the total number of recoveries to 12961.

Meanwhile, two people have dead of the disease in the last 24 hours bring the total number of fatalities in the country to 420.

The CS said that 983 of the latest recoveries received treatment at home while 79 were in various health facilities.