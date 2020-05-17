57 new infections as Kenya records highest Covid-19 positive cases in a day

Kenya on Sunday recorded 57 positive cases of Covid-19 in 24 hours, the highest number so far since the first case on March 13, 2020.

The new cases bring the total number of positive cases in the country to 887.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health, said the cases are from 2198 tested samples.

“Today’s Covid-19 figures demonstrate that the disease is still within our midst and the infection curve is yet to flatten. We therefore urge Kenyans to continue observing the measures advocated for to flatten our curve and keep all of us safe,” the ministry said in the statement.

Mombasa had the highest number of cases after recording 35 cases, followed by Nairobi with 17, Kajiado three, while Kwale and Kitui counties recorded one case each.

RECOVERIES

Thirty four of the cases are male, while 23 are female.

The youngest is two years, and the oldest is 61.

A total of 43,712 samples have so far been tested cumulatively.

The ministry said that 12 patients have fully recovered from the coronavirus, bringing the total recoveries in the country to 313 while those who have succumbed to the disease remain at 50.