544 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kenya as deaths rise to 382





Kenya’s Covid-19 caseload has reached 22,597 after 544 more cases were confirmed on Monday from 2,656 samples tested in the last 24 hours.

This according to the Ministry of Health, which also announced that fatalities have risen to 382 after 13 more patients succumbed to the virus.

“We are happy to inform that 263 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,740. We congratulate our health care workers for this effort,” Health CAS Rashid Aman said.

According to the CAS, 10 of those who died had underlying conditions, among them being a nurse, Marian Awuor Adumbo, from Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital.

“Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of nurse, Marian Awuor Adumbo who succumbed to Covid-19 at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital yesterday evening. May her soul rest in peace,” Dr Aman said.

At the same time, Dr Aman has urged the public to take extra precaution during this cold season by putting in place measures to avoid getting infections.

KEEPING WARM

“Dress warmly, maintain social distance, wear masks, keep well hydrated by taking water and fluids, exercise,” Aman said.

Of the cases reported on Monday, 499 are Kenyans while 45 being foreigners.

Men continue to lead in the number of infections in the country with 315 of the new cases being male and 229 female.

The youngest is a one-year-old while the oldest is 84-years-old.

Of the new cases, Nairobi county led with 412 cases. Langata recorded the highest number of infections in the county after posting 50 cases followed by Westlands (48), Dagoretti North (43) and Embakasi East (37).