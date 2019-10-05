5 Rai Cement supervisors arrested over murder of ex-General Manager

Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) sleuths on Saturday arrested five supervisors at Rai Cement Company in Kericho County over the murder of former General Manager Chetan Vyas.

The five were arrested after a forensic investigation placed them at the scene of crime, according to DCI.

“They were arrested after extensive forensic investigations of the crime scene in the residential house and entire vicinity where the victim was murdered,” the DCI said.

FIVE SUSPECTS connected with the Gruesome Murder of Mr. Chetan VYAS; Former General Manager at RAI Cement Company-Kericho on the night of 22nd & 23rd September, 2019 were today morning arrested by DCI Detectives following Extensive Forensic Investigations of the Crime Scene in… pic.twitter.com/YuW62fqJwS — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) October 5, 2019



Azim Salim, 38, Mohamed Shahid also 38, 24-year-old Osman Noor and another 24-year-old Yacoob Wali together with Shabdin Ismail who is an ex Saudi Arabia and Qatar security guard, aged 29 are assisting in further investigations.

LOADING SUPERVISORS

The DCI said those arrested were all loading supervisors at the company and come from Mombasa town.

Police had late last month arrested a security guard at the factory over the murder.

Guards at the factory were taken aback when they learnt that there had been a burglary and murder of their boss, as they were stationed at the main entrance to the factory.

Kericho County Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Stephen Magwe, said the watchman at the factory located in Soin ward at the border of Kericho and Kisumu County is allegedly linked to the gruesome murder of his boss.

“The suspect was captured by CCTV cameras moving the ladder which his two other accomplices used to scale the factory’s perimeter wall and into the deceased’s house,” said Magwe, on September 26 after the guard was arrested.

His hands and legs were bound with a rope that was also tied around his neck and after committing the murder, the suspects ransacked the house and made away with six sacks.

The body of Mr Vyas, 50, who lived alone was discovered last week by a female daytime house help.