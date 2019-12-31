42-year-old barber denies attempting to defile girl, 10

A 42-year-old barber was on Monday charged before a Makadara law court with attempting to defile a 10 year old girl.

Benson Gitonga is accused of attempting to defile the minor on December 26 at a maize farm in Kamae village – Kahawa West in Kasarani Sub County, Nairobi.

He is facing an alternative charge of indecent act with the minor.

The victim was playing with other children when Gitonga, who was known to her summoned her. He allegedly told the victim that her mother had told her to accompany him to a nearby market to buy some items for her mother.

ON ARRIVAL

They reportedly took a bodaboda but on arrival at Kahawa West, Gitonga told the minor they would first proceed to his house through a maize farm. While inside the far, the suspect ordered her to undress and lie down.

He allegedly ordered the minor to consent to sex with him failure to which he would harm her.

The victim screamed for help and luckily caught attention of members of public who rescued her.

The suspect and the minor were escorted to Kamae Administration Police Post who later handed him over to their regular police counterparts.

Gitonga denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Jackline Kibosia. He was freed on a bond of Sh 300, 000.

Hearing of the case starts on May 4 next year.