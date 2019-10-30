42 witnesses ready to testify against Governor Obado in Sharon’s murder case

The case in which Migori Governor Okoth Obado is charged with the gruesome murder of Rongo University student Sharon Otieno will be heard on December 2 and 3 this year.

Forty two witnesses have been lined up to testify against the governor who is charged alongside his personal assistant Michael Oyamo and Casper Obiero, a clerk in Migori County.

In the list of 42 are two key witnesses, who are under witness protection.

Governor Obado, alongside Oyamo and Obiero, were charged with murder of the 26-year-old Sharon and her unborn child.

Obado and his co-accused took a plea in September last year where they denied killing Sharon and her seven-month unborn baby.

They denied the charges before Justice Jessie Lesiit and in November 2018 the governor was released on a cash bail of Sh5 million with two sureties of same amount.

MURDER MOST FOUL

Justice Lesiit denied Oyamo and Obiero bail on grounds that the prosecution had a strong case against them and that they were likely to interfere with witnesses if released.

In February 2019, Oyamo and Obiero were released by Court of Appeal Judges William Ouko, Mohamed Warsame and Otieno Odek on a cash bail of Sh1 million each.

The 26-year-old Sharon went missing on September 3, 2019 only to be found dead two days later near Kodera Forest in Homa Bay County.

The governor later revealed he had been in a relationship with the Rongo University student.

A postmortem conducted on Sharon’s body revealed that she was stabbed eight times, strangled and raped.