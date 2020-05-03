30 new cases of Covid-19 in Kenya, 2 patients succumb

Thirty new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the country, while 15 more patients have fully recovered and discharged from hospital.

This is the highest number of coronavirus positive cases within 24 hours.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr Rashid Aman, while speaking during the daily briefings, also revealed that two patients from Mombasa have succumbed to the deadly virus.

Dr Aman said the new infections were recorded following tests on 883 new samples.

The CAS said the 30 people who have tested positive are scattered across the country with 19 of them from Mombasa, eight in Nairobi, two in Bungoma and one in Kitui County.

