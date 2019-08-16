30 minors nabbed after a night of booze-fuelled sex orgy at club

30 minors on Friday morning arrested at a club in Migori county where they held an overnight sex party that included heavy consumption of alcohol.

The 19 girls and 11 boys were arrested in a dawn swoop at Robi Club in Kehancha town after residents complained of their binge drinking and sexual acts.

Also arrested was the owner of the premise Amos Murimi and a disc jockey Victor Ocharo.

“The club is notorious for wild parties with underage revelers drinking alcohol and engaging in sex, and most often, we wake up to vandalism and used condoms littering the area,” Alice Mwita, a resident said.

Residents said some of the revelers are as young as 12 years.

‘ROWDY AND UNRULY’

“We have tried to complain on the disturbance but each time the children have been rowdy and unruly,” Albert Chacha said.

Migori county Director of Criminal Investigations Njeru Nyaga said the suspects were held at Kehancha and Isebania police stations because of their large number.

“Some will be arraigned in court on Friday and others later on Monday as we try to investigate and establish their ages,” Nyaga said.

He said police are also in the process of reviewing licenses of places selling alcohol within the county, especially those allowing admission to minors.

Youths Against Drugs, Substance Abuse and HIV (YADASAH) Organising Secretary Timothy Mbaya said the swoop shows how parents have abdicated their roles.