3 suspects caught breaking into private car detained for three days

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations [DCI] is holding three men who were nearly lynched after they were caught red-handed breaking into a car at Sameer Industrial Park along Mombasa Road.

They are Kennedy Muinde Nyongesa, Forbian Ochieng Ndubi and Fredrick Wanyingi Mukoma.

They are detained at the Industrial Area police station. They were nearly lynched after they were found breaking into a businessman’s car parked at the premises but police rescued the,

Detective David Melly attached to Makadara DCI offices said the suspects were found in possession of a piece of a motor vehicle breaking tool, a spanner and pliers – all tools used to break into cars.

“We are in process of interrogating the suspects with a view to recovering more tools used in breaking into private cars from their [suspects’’] respective residences,” Melly said in an affidavit filed at Makadara law courts.

“The trio is also suspected to be in possession of suspected stolen goods which are yet to be recovered from their respective houses in Nairobi.” He was seeking orders to detain the suspects for three days.

Melly said the suspects sustained injuries during the commotion before police arrived after they were cornered by members in the act of breaking into a car. They survived the mob justice.

The detective said the suspects have crucial information that will help in investigations. He was allowed to hold them until Monday by senior resident magistrate Steve Jalang’o.