3 prisons warders arrested ferrying foreigners to Nairobi in GK truck

Three Kenya Prisons officers were on Thursday arrested after they were caught ferrying eight foreigners in a government vehicle from Garissa to Nairobi.

Sergeant Simon Kyalo Mwendwa, corporal Ibrahim Abdow and Constable Ali Hassan were intercepted by Administration Police Service’s Border Patrol Unit officers at a security check point near Mutwang’ombe in Mwingi Central along Mwingi-Garissa Highway.

The police recovered Sh18,000 in cash from Sgt. Mwendwa which is suspected to have been payment for facilitating the movement of the foreigners.

“Upon intercepting and inspecting the GK lorry, which was also ferrying other prison officers attending an annual Prison Sports Competition in Nairobi, six juveniles two adults all of Somali origin with no single identification documents were found on board, with the escorting team unable to account for them,” the police report reads in part.

“Consequently, Hassan, Cpl. Abdow and Sgt. Mwendwa were arrested and placed in custody pending arraignment. The foreigners (were) also arrested and (are) undergoing investigative interviewing.”

The arrest of the prison staffers came a week after prisons boss Wycliffe Ongallo blamed involvement of prison staffers in criminal activities on lack of adequate supervision by their bosses.

Ongallo, on December 31, noted that prison officers were getting arrested for offences including transporting bhang, impersonating police officers, reckless shootings, conning and uttering false documents.

“This is a clear manifestation of lack of proper supervision from the basic level of corporals to the higher levels of duty officers in charge, security officers and officers in charge of prisons,” he said in a memo to middle level prison commanders.