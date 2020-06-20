3 officers at Kamukunji police station test positive for Covid-19

All officers at the Kamukunji police station will undergo Covid-19 testing after three of their colleagues tested positive.

The first positive case was documented at the station on Friday afternoon.

One of them is a DCI detective who was tested at Agah Khan Hospital and is currently under home-based care with his three children at his home in Ruiru.

A police constable also tested positive on Thursday and is currently at the Kenyatta University Quarantine centre for treatment and observation.

The officer is attached to the Rapid Response Medical team based at CID Training school in South C.

His family has been quarantined in their house at the Kamukunji police line.

The third officer, also a constable, tested positive on Friday and has since been quarantined at the Mbagathi Hospital.

He resides at Fuata Nyayo Estate off Enterprise Road.