3 nabbed while impersonating NIS, Interpol officers

Three people among them a sleuth attached to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Limuru were on Friday arrested for impersonating National Intelligence Service and Interpol officers.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations said that the trio identified as Constable Reagan Otieno Oyugi, George Obonyo Orwa, and Calvin Nyaure were nabbed in Athi River within Great Wall gardens.

The trio were conducting a “special” operation within the estate.

At the time of arrest, according to the DCI, the trio were on board a vehicle registration number KAJ 934L.

“Upon search, 1 loaded mini Ceska pistol, a pair of handcuffs, a mobile phone resembling a police pocket phone, 2 fingerprint slabs, a rubber stamp, ten renewal of firearm certificates and 1 civilian firearm certificate were recovered,” the DCI stated.

The three were put in custody and are expected to be arraigned on Monday.