3 men who killed their brother after drinking spree now teetotallers

Three men have pleaded guilty to manslaughter before Eldoret High Court after they were accused of killing their elder brother seven years ago.

Sammy Koech, Frankline Kipruto, and Nelson Kiptoo were accused of killing Oscar Kiplagat Kandie on November 12, 2012, at Naswa farm in Eldoret.

The court was told that Kiplagat and Koech were on a drinking spree at Moiben trading centre when a dispute arose. Koech is said to have walked out on the rest and went to Kiplagat’s home, entered his bedroom and poured water on his bed.

His brother Kiplagat arrived home to a wet bed and immediately went out to a neighbour’s place in search of Koech. According to the court reports, Kiplagat had a panga and a stick during the 1am incident.

Mob who descended on Kiplagat

A fight ensued between the two and Koech is reported to have called out for help. That is when he was joined by his other brothers, Kipruto and Kiptoo, and a mob who descended on Kiplagat and beat him up mercilessly.

Three brothers took Kiplagat back to his house and left him there in critical condition. In the morning, Kiplagat was taken to Moiben Health Center when they realised he was in a critical condition.

Kiplagat was later transferred to Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital (MTRH) where he succumbed to injuries on November 12, 2012. His autopsy revealed he died from severe bleeding.

The father of the men William Kimutai asked the court to forgive his sons since they have stopped drinking. Kimutai blamed the November 2012 incident on alcohol.

Justice Hellen Omondi referred the accused for a probation report. They will be sentenced on March 6.