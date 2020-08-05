3 Kenyans bag regional fashion awards





Ladasha Bell Wambui, Amina Abdi Rabar and Jamal Gaddafi are among the winners in the just concluded East Africa Fashion Awards.

Ladasha, the daughter of gospel singer Size 8 and DJ Mo, won East Africa’s Most Stylish Kid Celebrity of The Year in the girls’ category.

Media personality Amina emerged the winner of East Africa’s Most Stylish female host of the year while her fellow media personality Jamal emerged the winner in East Africa’s Most Stylist male media personality of the year.

WCB President Diamond Platnumz was also crowned as the Most Stylish Male Artiste of the Year while his son Prince Nillan was named as the Most Stylish Kid celebrity Boy of the year.

Rayvanny’s son Jaydan Vanny won the East Africa’s Vogue Cover challenge in the Kids Category while Brian Babu was named Fashion Stylist of the Year).

The Gala for 2020, East Africa Fashion Awards went down in Kampala, Uganda.

The awards gala night was to take place in Kampala, Uganda, on March 28, 2020, but due to COVID-19, it was postponed.

The Awards are meant to recognise and celebrate the most outstanding achievements of stakeholders, icons and individuals across the East African region.