3 guards in court for theft at construction site





Two security guards have been charged with stealing assorted building materials worth Sh1.4 million from a construction site in Kileleshwa, Nairobi.

Peter Shilemunya and Evans Wafula Wapakala were charged alongside Boniface Okwemba.

They are accused of stealing hundreds of scaffolding pipes and connectors of all different sizes – valued at Sh1,405,000 at Sava Builders Construction Company on July 29, jointly with others.

Shilemunya and Wapakala were separately charged with failure to use reasonable means to prevent the theft.

The two were guarding the site where the items were stolen; Shilemunya was on duty during the day when the items were discovered missing.

His friend who had been visiting him regularly – Okwemba is suspected to have been involved in the theft.

They all denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Esther Boke of Kibera law courts.

Wapakala claimed he had left the premises when the said theft happened, but he knew there are people who have been visiting his colleague frequently.