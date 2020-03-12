3 dumb men storm police post, stab cop before stealing his firearm

Police in Kirinyaga are looking for three men who stormed a police post, stabbed a police officer and robbed him of his firearm before attempting to flee with it.

The three arrived at Kimbimbi police patrol base in Mwea East sub-county pretending to be lodging a complaint. They then stabbed constable Alex Maitho who was manning the report office on the left side of his chest before grabbing his AK 47 riffle.

Maitho sustained a deep cut in the knife attack at around 11pm on Tuesday.

The three men attempted to run away with the rifle loaded with 30 rounds of ammunition but Maitho raised alarm prompting the other officers to respond.

The suspects dropped the firearm and vanished into nearby bushes after other officers responded.

Maitho was rushed to Kimbimbi sub-county hospital and later transferred to Kerungoya Referral Hospital where he is admitted in stable condition.

Kirinyaga police commander Robinson Thuku on Wednesday said Maitho was in good condition earlier in the day but had not been updated on his progress or whether he had been discharged.

He said no arrest had been made “but we are following some leads”.

“It is robbery with violence because they were more than one, armed and used actual violence before, to obtain the thing [firearm] they intended to steal,” Thuku said.