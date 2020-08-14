3 dairy firm employees in court for stealing Sh460K milk





Three employees of a Highland Creamer and Foods Limited are facing charges of stealing after allegedly stealing milk worth Sh460,168 from their employer.

They are the company’s IT manager Dennis Ndegwa Maina, deputy manager Victor Kuinara Nyambane and the firm’s driver Eddah Moraa.

They are accused of stealing the milk that came to their possession by virtue of their employment on July 22 at an unknown place in Nairobi.

The three are also facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony in which they are jointly accused of plotting to commit the offence on diverse dates between August 1, 2019, and July 22 this year.

Moraa is separately facing two counts – a case of forgery where she is accused of forging local purchase orders on dates between April 30 and July 20 purporting them to be genuine with intent to defraud.

She is also accused of making a document without authority in which she is accused of making the LPOs without lawful authority purporting them to be genuine.

The alleged theft was discovered by an employee who was sifting through the sales and cash flow records.

They all denied the charges before senior resident magistrate Charles Mwaniki of Kibera law courts.

They were freed on a Sh500,000 bond each with an alternative cash bail of Sh100,000.

The case will be mentioned on August 31 for directions.