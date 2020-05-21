3 cops deny freeing suspect charged with abducting their colleague

Three officers from Kamukunji Police Station who allegedly freed a suspect charged with abducting their colleague were released on Sh 200,000 bond after they denied charges aiding the escape of a prisoner.

The three are Corporal Vacity Chebet Kemeres, and police constables Stephen Akuom Ochieng and Elias Koome Mungaria.

The trio was arraigned before principal magistrate Esther Kimilu of Milimani law courts.

They were accused of colluding with others not before the court to aid a Ugandan remandee Martin Wasike to escape from custody on May 13.

They denied the charges before principal magistrate Esther Kimilu. The suspects will be remanded at Muthaiga police station until they meet the bond terms.

Wasike and his two accomplices were held at the station awaiting fixture of hearing dates for their case after they denied charges of kidnapping with intent to murder.

The had been charged with abducting police constable Abel Misati of Kamukunji police station in January. Wasike disappeared from the police station a day after he was charged.

The three cops had pleaded to be released on a free bond or lenient bond terms through lawyer Ken Odhiambo. They claimed that they have no links with the suspect who is at large or his case.

But Misati’s lawyer Alfred Nyandiemo opposed the application for bail and bonds.

Nyandiemo said the three have direct links to the case because they worked with the victim – Misati- who has never been found.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations at the station narrowed down to them after reviewing the CCTV footage which identified them as culpable for the escape of Wasike.

He had been charged last week alongside the two other suspects with kidnapping Misati in January with the intention to kill him.

Kamukunji Police Station commander Samir Yunus was on Monday summoned by Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Kennedy Cheruiyot to explain the disappearance of Wasike.

Yunus was given until June 2 to re-arrest Wasike. Wasike is still at large.