3 charged with stealing Sh750K from businessman they trailed using hired car

Three women who allegedly stole Sh750,000 from a businessman they trailed from a bank on Thika Superhighway until he parked outside Powerstar Supermarket on Mwiki Road have been charged with stealing from a locked motor vehicle.

They are Mary Wangechi, Leah Njeri and Rebecca Waruguru who were caught on CCTV cameras breaking into and stealing from Stephen Keru Kahiu’s car on May 2.

The trio had trailed Kahiu after he withdrew the money from the Cooperative Bank’s Thika Road Mall branch with a car they had hired from a car dealer for the “business”.

They had driven behind Kahiu in their car and parked adjacent to his after he parked to run some errands at a cybercafé. They had hired the car from a motor dealer.

Wangechi had approached the dealer as the party in the lease while Njeri and Waruguru were her guarantors.

They had left their photos and contacts with the dealer before leaving with the car.

They are seen in a video breaking into and stealing the money in an envelope before heading towards Mwiki.

Kahiu was shown the vehicles that were seen adjacent to his car by the guards and gave chase but in vain, he later reported the incident to Kasarani police station.

The two were traced and arrested at their respective homes in Nairobi.

They denied the charges before senior principal magistrate Merissa Opondo of Makadara law courts.

The suspects were freed on a Sh300,000 bond each. Hearing of their case starts on August 13.