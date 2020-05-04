25 more Kenyans test positive to Covid-19, number jumps to 490

Kenya has reported 25 new case of coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours following the testing of 1012 samples.

These new cases take the total number of recorded infections to 490.

DISCHARGED PATIENTS

The Ministry of Health on Monday said 15 of these cases are from Nairobi while 10 are from Mombasa.

Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health Dr Mercy Mwangangi added that the country registered 6 recoveries, bringing total of patients discharged patients to 173.

“It seems in Nairobi we have gone back to our normal business. There’s traffic on our roads, people are crowding in hotels. Things are not back to normal and the double digit numbers of cases should scare us,” she said.

In Nairobi, the new cases are spread out in Mathare, Embakasi, Umoja and Kawangware, which remains a hotspot since last week.

“The virus is now fully in our communities and the rate of infection is not going down,” said Dr Mwangangi.

TESTING STIGMA

In Nairobi, Eastleigh led with 8, while Kawangware and Umoja each recorded 2 cases. Kariobangi South, Kahawa and Mathare had one case each.

All the 25 are Kenyans and none has a history of travel; 13 are male and 12 female aged between 6 months to 60 years.

She said many people have continued to violate the social distancing rule while some eateries and hotels failed to enforce the Ministry of Health directives.

While appealing for people to go and get tested, Dr Mwangangi said the government was putting in place mechanisms that will remove stigma from the testing exercise.

“We will actually facilitate Kenyans who may not afford quarantine services to be able to undergo a social assessment and get the care that they require,” she said.