24-year-old woman arrested for allegedly stabbing her husband to death





A 24-year-old woman is being held in police custody on suspicion of stabbing her husband to death in Marurui, Roysambu in Nairobi county.

The woman, who was arrested on Sunday night, is believed to have stabbed the 27-year-old man only identified as Jimmy after a domestic quarrel.

According to a police statement, the suspect told police officers that her husband fell on a sharp object that tore through his collar bone.

But neighbour’s told the police that the man had had separated from his wife earlier in the year over marital dispute before they made up and moved back together again.

The neighbours said they heard the couple quarrelling on Saturday night with the deceased reportedly threatening to move out again.

CONSTANT FIGHTS

According to one neighbour, the two were constantly fighting, more so whenever they had consumed alcohol.

Reports indicate that the deceased died as his neighbours rushed him to hospital.

Police officers did not immediately find a murder weapon but said neighbours found the woman screaming with the man’s body lying on the floor.

The suspect is being held at Kasarani Police Station pending an appearance in court with investigations into the incident already underway.