24-year-old mother stabs her two children to death, then attempts suicide

Police in Nairobi are holding a young mother after she stabbed two of her children to death on Saturday night in Kayole.

Winfred Nduku, 24, after committing the heinous act attempted suicide by stabbing herself in the stomach.

According to a police statement, the mother who is currently admitted at Mama Lucy Kibaki Hospital under police protection, was enraged after her mother asked her to prepare dinner for her children who had gone to bed on empty stomachs.

According to Nduku’s mother, Josephine Wambua, with whom she lives with, trouble started when the young woman arrived home at about 7pm.

Ms Wambua says she asked her daughter on why she was on the phone instead of cooking food for her two children.

Nduku then flew into rage and went to the kitchen where she grabbed a knife and started stabbing the two children aged 7 and 2 years before attempting to kill herself with the same knife.

The woman also attacked her mother but was overpowered by neighbours and thrown outside the house.

The woman’s mother told police officers that her daughter had been threatening to kill the children before the incident.

The two children were rushed to hospital but they had already succumbed to their injuries.

Police have launched investigations into the murder incident.