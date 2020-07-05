Join our Telegram Channel
WhatsApp

Nairobi News

Must Read

23-year-old arrested with firearm that was stolen from police station

By Amina Wako July 5th, 2020 1 min read

A 23-year-old man was on Sunday arrested in Siaya county with a firearm that had been stolen from a police post in 2019.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, Kelvin Oduor Onyango, was arrested by detectives posing as buyers.

Related Stories

During the arrest, detectives also recovered a G3 rifle with 13 rounds of ammunition that was stolen from Umala Police Post.

Detectives also recovered one piece of KDF trouser, a police raincoat and a smoke camouflage jacket.

The suspect was taken to Siaya Police Station with police still searching for a second suspect who escaped.

Nairobi News is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to our channel today

Telegram channel
Nyangi: Powerful forces are seeking to block my candidature...