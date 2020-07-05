23-year-old arrested with firearm that was stolen from police station

A 23-year-old man was on Sunday arrested in Siaya county with a firearm that had been stolen from a police post in 2019.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the suspect, Kelvin Oduor Onyango, was arrested by detectives posing as buyers.

During the arrest, detectives also recovered a G3 rifle with 13 rounds of ammunition that was stolen from Umala Police Post.

Detectives also recovered one piece of KDF trouser, a police raincoat and a smoke camouflage jacket.

The suspect was taken to Siaya Police Station with police still searching for a second suspect who escaped.