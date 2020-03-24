22 hotel workers quarantined after French customer tests corona+

At least 22 workers at a leading hotel in Naivasha have been quarantined after a French national who spent a night at the facility tested positive for coronavirus.

The foreigner, according to the Naivasha deputy county commissioner Mbogo Mathioya, checked into the hotel on March 10 and left the following day.

He said the Frenchman was among the eight people who recently tested positive, prompting the quarantine move on the hotel employees.

“A team of health personnel had been dispatched to trace all persons who may have interacted with the tourist,” the administrator said.

Mr Mathioya clarified that the 22 workers were among those who interacted with the visitor on the material day, terming the move as precautionary.

“The group was tested and none of them exhibited coronavirus symptoms but will remain secluded for the next 14-days,” he added.

Four other persons

The sub-County Medical Officer of Health (MOH) Dr George Ndichu said four other persons who jetted into the country recently have been asked to self-quarantine.

“The four came from Dubai, India and Germany but we have been in contact with all of them,” he stated.

He clarified that none of them had shown signs of coronavirus but maintained that the self-isolation was a standard procedure.

“Today we are tracing a salon operator who jetted into the country a few days ago after her case was reported to us by members of the public,” Dr Ndichu added.

He said the management at the Naivasha- based sub-county hospital had set aside an isolation block with four beds for suspected and confirmed cases.