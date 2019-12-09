21 Kenyan National Parks now on Google Street View

Kenyans and tourists can now take virtual tours of Kenya’s national parks after tech giant Google launched its street view feature on maps for 21 national parks and one conservancy.

Capturing Street View imagery of these national parks and one conservancy was done through a collaboration between Google, the Ministry of Tourism, Kenya Wildlife Services, the County Governments of Narok and Samburu and the management of Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

NAVIGATING TRIPS

Street View is a 360-degree ground-level imagery layer found on Google Maps.

Users are able to remotely explore landmarks, navigate a trip, explore the streets of cities and towns, and visit other places of interest from around the world.

In Kenya, imagery has already been published for major cities, towns, roads and other places of interest. Capturing of the national parks imagery was the second phase.

Tourism and Wildlife Cabinet Secretary Najib Balala said the virtual maps will play a great role in marketing the country as a viable tourist destination around the world, and boost visitor numbers to the country.

TOURIST DESTINATION

Some of the parks that have been captured include Maasai Mara, Amboseli, Nairobi National Park, Mount Kenya, Hell’s Gate, Samburu National Reserve and Ol Pejeta Conservancy.

Charles Murito, Google Kenya Country Director, said that this launch places emphasis on the impact that Google products and platforms have in helping Kenyans and empowering them to build and grow their businesses in order to create economic growth.

“This showcases the sites that Kenya has to offer, providing targeted advertising in order to reach interested travellers,” said Murito.