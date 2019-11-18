2019 KCPE exams declared credible and leakage free

Education Cabinet Secretary Prof George Magoha has said there was no exam leakage during the 2019 KCPE examinations.

Magoha made the remarks on Monday afternoon while announcing the 2019 KCPE results at Mtihani House in Nairobi.

MALPRACTICES

“In terms of malpractices I am very proud I don’t have much to write home about, there were one or two cases of impersonation but otherwise our children were left alone to do their exams on their own,” Magoha said.

“None of the examination paper licked, that is now history and we did not see fake examination papers where parents usually buy before exams,” he added.

Magoha also noted the number of pregnant candidates had drop compared to previous years. He urged parents and teachers to create time for their children.

“I would like to urge parents to have time for their children, when you spend time with your child that is very important because it’s part of your life,” Magoha said.

CREDIBLE

Speaking at the same event Teacher Service Commission CEO Nancy Macharia said the examination process was largely credible.

Macharia noted there were isolated cases in which students and examiners were arrested engaging in cheating and other exam malpractices.

The CEO stated that 56 teachers are under investigations for the exams malpractices.

Amid efforts to tame malpractice, Magoha banned all non-academic events in schools during third term.

He warned candidates and teachers from engaging in activities that might amount to examination malpractice.