2000 applications and counting for billionaire’s ‘lifetime partner’ to the Moon

More than 2000 women have sent their applications to the Japanese billionaire who is seeking a ‘lifetime partner’ for a voyage to the Moon, streaming service AbemaTV said on Thursday.

This is just days after Yusaku Maezawa announced that he is looking for a female “life partner” to accompany him on Space X’s maiden tourist voyage to the Moon.

Yusaku Maezawa, 44, is set to be the first civilian passenger to fly around the moon on the Starship rocket planned for 2023.

According to steaming service Abema TV, the application is expected to close on January 17, 2020, at 10.am( JST)

The selection process will start from January 25-26, mid-February being matching dates with the Maezawa, while mid-march will be a special date for the top candidates to get to know the billionaire well.

The ‘lifetime partner will be announced at the end of March 2020.

In 2018, Maezawa announced that he and six to eight artists would become the first passengers on SpaceX’s Starship spacecraft.

The Spacecraft is expected to fly around the moon without landing.

The lucky winner who should be single and not younger than 20 years will get the opportunity to join the billionaire and his crew for the adventure set for 2023.

Last week Maezawa caught the attention of the world by dishing out Sh900 million ($9 million) to his followers on Twitter to see if it boosts their happiness.