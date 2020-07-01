2 women jailed for picking weed to feed rabbits from private farm

Two women accused of trespassing into private land and stealing black-jack weed to feed their rabbits have been sentenced to a two-month non-custodial jail term by an Embu court.

The two, Faith Muthoni and Purity Wambogo, were handed down the sentence after they pleaded guilty to the two charges on Tuesday afternoon.

They admitted that on June 29 at Kathangari village in Embu County, they trespassed into a France Line farm and picked the weed without the permission of the owner.

Senior resident Magistrate Tonny Kwambai said the accused persons were spotted by the farm manager, Robbert Musyoki who reported them to Manyatta police station.

They had no bad intentions

It was then that the police proceeded to the farm and arrested the women before locking them up for questioning.

Later, the two women were charged with two offences.

In defence, the duo said that they had no bad intentions adding that they just went to the farm to pick the weed to feed their hungry rabbits.

They told the court that they were remorseful and asked the magistrate to be lenient on them when delivering the ruling.

“We did not know it was wrong to go to the farm and pick the weed. We are sorry and seek forgiveness,” Ms Muthoni added.

However, the magistrate stressed that he had considered what the women had said in mitigation and ordered them to serve non- custodial sentences.

The magistrate, however, warned them against involving themselves in any other crime while serving the sentence.