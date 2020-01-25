2 in court for assaulting woman who ‘stole’ their husband

Two women in their early 20s are jointly charged with assault after allegedly beating up their peer they accused of stealing their husband.

They are Jane Anyango Otunga and Millicent Achieng Odhiambo.

The duo are accused of assaulting Juliet Achieng Otieno and occasioning her body injuries at Kariokor Market in Nairobi on January 15.

Jane admitted the charges but Millicent denied. They appeared before senior resident magistrate Merisa Opondo. Millicent claimed she only found herself at the wrong place at the wrong time.

They are said to have accosted Juliet near at a bus stop adjacent to Starehe deputy county commissioner’s office as she waited for a Kariobangi matatu before beating her up. Juliet was rescued by members of public.

Jane pleaded guilty to the charges but denied the facts of the case and said they are all food vendors at the market and its environs, and Juliet had confronted them for selling food to her boyfriend and a dispute arose from the same leading to the incident.

They were freed on a cash bail of Sh3,000 each. Hearing of their case starts on May 18.