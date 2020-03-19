2 defilement suspects detained for two weeks

Police in Embakasi are holding two men suspected of defiling minors.

The two are 56-year-old Josephat Munyua Festo suspected of defiling two children aged 10 and 11 and James Makori suspected of defiling a 13-year-old girl.

Police constables Joseph Limakuru and Hawa Mohamed both attached to the Embakasi police station obtained custodial orders from Makadara law courts to detain the two suspects for 14 days.

Makori is said to have defiled the minor on March 9 while Festo is alleged to have defiled his victims on February 29.

The officers said investigations are slow because of coronavirus pandemic and getting medics to fill the required forms is difficult and they have to make bookings.

The suspects will remain in custody until April 1. Makori had objected the application before senior resident magistrate Lewis Gatheru claiming the period is long while Festo claimed to have chest complications that he needed treatment for.