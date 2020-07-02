186 healthcare workers in Kenya have contracted Covid-19

The number of healthcare workers in Kenya who have been infected with Covid-19 since the pandemic hit the country in March now stands at 186, Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth has said.

Of the affected health workers, 102 are female while 84 are male.

Dr Amoth ,on Wednesday during the Covid-19 update at Afya House, said that the latest healthcare workers who tested positive for the disease were from Shalom Hospital in Athi River.

“I am glad to report that we have not lost a single healthcare worker to Covid-19 disease and the latest reports of those who tested positive are from Shalom hospital in Athi River and even those are doing very well under care,” Dr Amoth said.

He added that the training that was given to healthcare workers has helped. This, he says, is evident with the fairly low number of healthcare workers who have been exposed to the disease.

“I want to assure you again that with the capacity building that we have done, and availability of personal protective equipment as we continue to battle the pandemic , we are learning more important lessons. And that is why if you see the number of healthcare workers who have been exposed is fairly low,” Dr Amoth stated.

Since Covid-19 was first reported in Kenya , the number of people contracting the disease has been on the rise. The Ministry of Health warned that the disease is now established in the society resulting in community transmission.

As at Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases stood at 6,673.