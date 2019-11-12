17-year-old Form 3 student commits suicide

Residents of Karira village in Kirinyaga County are in shock after a 17- year-old Form Three student was found dead in a farm.

The student was found dangling on a tree on Tuesday, with a rope around his neck and police said he had committed suicide.

It was one of the relative who stumbled upon the lifeless body of the student in the morning hours and raised an alarm, attracting scores of residents who then reported the matter to the police.

Family members were over whelmed by emotions and wept uncontrollably as the police took the body of the learner identified only as Githinji to Kerugoya referral hospital mortuary.

“We are still in a shock following the demise of the school boy who hails from our village,” said Ms Grace Murimi.

VICTIM

Ms Murimi recalled that a relative was milking his cows in the morning when he saw the victim hanging on a tree in the farm.

“When the relative saw the dead boy, he abandoned his mission and alerted us” she said.

Kirinyaga Central police boss Dolly Oduor said it could not be immediately established why the boy killed himself.

“The student didn’t leave behind a suicide note and it is difficult to know why he decided to take away his life,” she stated.

However, she said investigations had been commenced with a view of establishing why the student taken his life.

Ms Oduor asked parents to cooperate with investigations officer so that the truth of the matter could be known.

She lamented that cases of suicide were on the rise in area.

“Cases of people killing themselves is the order of the day in this area.What is so worrying is that even the children are taking away their lives,” she said.