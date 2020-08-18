17 arrested while ‘practising witchcraft near school’





Police in Mbeere North, in Embu County on Monday night arrested 17 suspects for allegedly practising witchcraft.

A police report, seen by Nairobi News, revealed that the 17, who were driving inside four vehicles, made a prayer outside Ngunyumu primary school and broke a port that contained soil in it.

The registration numbers of the five motor vehicles were concealed and it took the intervention of Katheri sub-chief Ms Jane Igoki to uncover the registration numbers.

“Members of the public from Katheri sub-location had blocked 4 motor vehicles at Ngunyumu primary school who were strangers, about 20km south of the post, whose numbers were concealed and at that, they suspected them of witchcraft practices after the occupants of the said vehicles made prayers and then broke a port containing soil in front of Ngunyumu primary school gate,” the statement read in part.

The vehicle’s registration numbers were uncovered and identified as a Toyota Harrier registration number KCC 779K, a Toyota Harrier KCQ 003C, Toyota Prado registration number KBT 413Y and a Toyota 110 registration number KAQ 335T.

Police officers under the command of a senior officer identified as chief inspector Osman rescued the occupants of the cars.

Further investigations revealed that the 17 are members of Kenya Assembly of God church in Kagio and Restoration End Time Church Embu.

“The vehicles are held and vehicles detained at Ishiara and Kanyuambora police post for further investigation,” the statement further read.