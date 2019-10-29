Officer who was arrested with police uniforms to be detained for four days

An interdicted Administration Police who was arrested on Friday with assorted police uniforms at his house in Mihang’o, Kayole Estate has been detained for four days.

David Odhiambo will be held at the Kayole Police Station pending investigations.

Odhiambo was interdicted after he was charged with a criminal offence at Malindi Law Court.

He was serving in Tana River County but the Directorate of Criminal Investigations says he was found with more uniforms than he is allowed to have.

He was also found in excess possession of items he should not have.

The officer was found with four AP jungle jackets, seven pairs of jungle trousers and 18 pieces of AP belts.

CUSTODIAL ORDERS

He was also found with two anti-riots helmets, 14 chevrons for an officer of the rank of corporal, a pair of handcuffs among other items.

The DCI sought custodial orders to detain him for five days.

Principal magistrate Merisa Opondo on Monday allowed DCI to hold Odhiambo for four days to enable further investigations.

He will be taken back to court on November on November 1.