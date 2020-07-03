15 students evacuated from Sudan quarantined after testing positive for Covid-19

Fifteen students who were among some 129 Kenyans evacuated from Sudan last week after being stranded due to Covid-19 pandemic have tested positive for coronavirus

Mombasa CEC for Health Khadija Shikely said the group arrived at the Moi International Airport aboard a Kenya Airways flight on Saturday evening and were immediately tested and taken into isolation awaiting test results.

They were subjected to a mandatory health check upon landing at the airport aboard a Kenya Airways flight before they proceeded to the Kenya School of Government in Kizingarea for a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

“When they arrived on Saturday, they were all taken for quarantine at Kenya School of Government, Mombasa. We also took away samples for testing,” said Dr Khadija Shikelly.

The students, who were on scholarships are from Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi and Lamu counties.

“The 15 who tested positive have been transferred to Technical University of Mombasa (TUM) Covid-19 Treatment Centre,” Shikelly said.

They were unable to fly back after Kenyan authorities closed the airspace for passenger flights on March 22.